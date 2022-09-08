AEW Dynamite: MJF Delivers Anticipated Return Promo

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is back in All Elite Wrestling, and he's already reminding fans of what they were missing in his absence. MJF returned at All Out on Sunday after a long hiatus, claiming a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and challenging CM Punk at the end of the show. That championship has since been vacated, but MJF still entered the ring at the beginning of Dynamite to talk about his return, and he hasn't shied away from his title quest.

MJF entered the arena in Buffalo, New York wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey and hyping up the crowd, soaking in the excitement surrounding his return. He even told the fans he didn't mean all of the things he said about them in the past, essentially turning into a babyface in the process.

.@The_MJF is BACK, and he has a few words to say. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8EFQEdiboi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

"I might have said some offensive stuff," MJF said. "We can all agree, I was just kidding, right? I mean honestly. I love AEW, guys. I'll never leave this place. When I called you 'stupid marks' I didn't mean it. I was just kidding, because without you there's no MJF."

He went on to address the upcoming Tournament of Champions, which will crown a new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. The tournament includes names like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson. It doesn't include MJF, but he revealed he opted not to compete in the tournament because he has the title shot from All Out that he can use whenever he wants.

"Maybe I'll take that title to a REAL wrestling company." @The_MJF starting to show his true colors again and @JonMoxley is not impressed. It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kAflSk7Pux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

It seemed like MJF might be turning into a babyface, but that changed when Jon Moxley made his way to the ring. After the arrival of Moxley, MJF once again showed his true colors, taking off his Bills jersey and berating the fans in the arena. He even went as far as to say that he'll win the title and take it to a "real" wrestling company, name-dropping Triple H in the process.

This is the MJF that we all know. While the boos rained down from the stands, there were still plenty of cheers as well. Heel or face, the people of Buffalo made it clear that they're very glad to have MJF back on the mic.

