AEW Dynamite Preview: Winter is Coming, Three Continental Classic Matches, Von Erichs Debut

The road to AEW Worlds End makes a stop in Arlington, Texas. The past couple weeks of AEW Dynamite have been laser-focused on the AEW Continental Classic, AEW's first round robin tournament that will decide a "Triple Crown Champion," with the winner walking away with gold from AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. Outside of that 12-man tourney, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been nursing his legitimate shoulder injury ahead of his currently scheduled pay-per-view defense against Samoa Joe at the end of the month. Things could take a sharp turn storyline-wise tonight, as this edition of AEW Dynamite is branded under the always pivotal Winter is Coming monicker.

Winter is Coming History

(Photo: AEW)

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming first went down in December 2020. This episode of AEW Dynamite would go down as one of the biggest in company history, as it featured the debut of Sting as well as Kenny Omega's defeat of Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, which would lead to the opening of the forbidden door.

The following year, "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson battled to a 60-minute time limit draw for the AEW World Championship. At the 2022 event, then-unknown Action Andretti scored a shocking upset victory over Chris Jericho and MJF retained the AEW World Title against Ricky Starks.

While this is the first AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming without a world title match, look for something within the AEW Continental Classic or Samoa Joe's speaking segment to shake things up.

AEW Continental Classic Continues

(Photo: AEW, NJPW)

Three AEW Continental Classic matches are scheduled for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Jay Lethal (0) looks to get on the board when he faces RUSH (3). Jon Moxley (9) and Swerve Strickland (9) put their undefeated streaks on the line against one another. Blue League leaders Andrade El Idolo (6) and Brody King (6) face off.

The Von Erichs Make AEW Debut

(Photo: AEW)

Ahead of The Iron Claw's theatrical release, the real-life Von Erich family is set to appear on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. The legendary Kevin Von Erich, who is played by Zac Efron in the feature film, will appear alongside his sons, Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below...