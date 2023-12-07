The Von Erichs Join Stacked Lineup for AEW's Winter is Coming

Three more Gold League Continental Classic matches are officially in the books after tonight's AEW Dynamite, and setting up a stacked card for next week's special Winter is Coming edition, but that's not the only surprise Tony Khan has up his sleeve. During tonight's show, AEW revealed that The Von Erichs will also be making the trip to Winter is Coming, which takes place in Dallas. This is perfect timing, as the Iron Claw biopic that stars MJF will be hitting theaters on the 22nd, and that will likely come up during the event as well.

Regarding the Continental Classic matches, there will be three in total during Winter is Coming, but only one of the matches will have two possible winners competing. That will be the match between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland, who came out victorious during tonight's round of matches. Moxley defeated Rush, while Strickland defeated Mark Briscoe, though Rush will be competing for more points during Winter is Coming as well.

Next week we return to Dallas with some royalty in the house!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/t7tOHT2JAV — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 7, 2023

Strickland and Moxley already had a confrontation later during Dynamite, and neither star seems intimated by the other. Strickland has been riding a big wave of momentum recently, with his recent Texas Death Match against Adam Hangman Page at Full Gear being a hot topic of conversation well after the pay-per-view ended. Strickland and Moxley are tied at 9 points apiece, so someone will be leaving the event with the lead.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for Mark Briscoe or Jay Lethal, who both were mathematically eliminated from winning the tournament after tonight's losses. Briscoe lost to Strickland, while Lethal lost to Jay White, who added another 3 points to his total. While they are unable to win the tournament, Briscoe and Lethal are still competing in it and can certainly spoil things for the competitors still active. Lethal will face Rush at Winter is Coming, while Briscoe will face White.

There's also a match happening between Hangman Adam Page and the newly 100% Roderick Strong, who ousted his wheelchair during tonight's show. Page also has issues with MJF and Strickland, but next week his focus will be on knocking Strong down a peg. The only other announced match or segment involves Samoa Joe, who was surrounded by the mysterious Devil's henchmen tonight while MJF was taken out backstage with a shattered bottle.

Joe is trying to keep MJF out of trouble and from being injured, as Joe has a match lined up against MJF at Worlds End. In return for helping MJF in his ROH World Tag Team Championship defense due to an injured Adam Cole, MJF agreed to give Joe a Title shot. Joe said he didn't want any excuses, so to compete against a healed-up Champion, Joe said their match would take place at Worlds End. That said, getting a bottle shattered over your head is the opposite of staying healthy and out of trouble.

Right now Winter is Coming is missing any sort of Women's Division match, though one might have been set up during tonight's episode. After Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship, the Timeless one was confronted by a returning Riho, who confronted Storm in the ring. Storm attempted to attack but ended up in the arms of Luther outside of the ring, with Riho more than up for a fight. Perhaps Storm will defend her Title at Winter is Coming, though that match could also end up being set for Worlds End.

Are you excited for the Von Erichs on AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!