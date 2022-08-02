AEW Fight Forever Pre-Orders Announced, Game Details Confirmed in Listings

AEW's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, is currently in development with Yuke's and details surrounding the game have slowly been trickled out by the pro wrestling promotion and some of its wrestlers. But fans spotted listings for the game on Amazon UK on Monday that managed to give away a boatload of details.

The listings have since been pulled, but pre-order listings for every version have since been made available on Amazon here in the US. The game is set for release on PS5, PS4, XBox Series X/S, XBox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and while the release date in the postings is slated as Dec. 31 that is believed to be a placeholder as neither AEW nor THQ Nordic (the game's publisher) have confirmed a release date.

The listings mentioned features such as online co-op, a "deep" career mode, wrestler customization, "signature" AEW arenas and "more match types than you can count." Those included single, tag team, three-way, four-way, Ladder Match, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out Matches and Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. The gameplay is described as a combination of a "nostalgic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves" and a roster that includes "the biggest legends to enter the ring plus brand new, high-flying AEW stars."

Amazon UK has listed AEW Fight Forever for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, distributed by THQ Nordic: https://t.co/sGkk6K4ENq



Placeholder release date is December 31, 2022.



See image for product description.



Gematsu page: https://t.co/kKy7PSunOl@AEWGames pic.twitter.com/2smRRC2LdU — Gematsu (@gematsu) August 2, 2022

Tony Khan provided an update on the game while on The Corner Podcast in June, saying, "I'm not gonna put an exact date on it. But we've put a lot of time and effort into the development of this game. It's gonna be great," Khan said. "A lot of the great stars of AEW are in it, and a number of people who've come in, even in the past year, will be featured in that game, and a lot of big stars have come in in the past year, and we've added some stars along the way that I think are really important to get in the game for everybody.

"So we'll have a great roster when we launch, and then we'll still be able to add people through DLC as we go, but making sure we get the best possible roster when we start. We've signed so many wrestlers in the last year, especially in the recent months. We may not be able to get every single person in, but people that have signed pretty recently, we're still trying to get some of the biggest names in because we think that's the best chance for the launch of the game is to have some of the biggest stars in the world of wrestling in the game, and we already had a lot of them, and we're adding more," he added.

The roster for the game has not been officially announced, but between various reports, trailers and announcements, here's what it looks like as of now: