AEW Fans Pitch Matches for Forbidden Door 2

AEW's first official crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Forbidden Door, was a major success for the young promotion last year. Tony Khan has repeatedly indicated that he's working on a Forbidden Door 2 event for 2023, and now that AEW is advertising a big announcement from Khan on tonight's AEW Dynamite many fans are guessing that it could be the confirmation of the pay-per-view for some time this summer.

That speculation immediately posed a question — what would the card for a Forbidden Door 2 look like? Could stars like Mercedes Mone get involved? Could matches that were held off from last year due to injuries finally happen now? Check out some of the pitches in the list below!