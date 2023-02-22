AEW Fans Pitch Matches for Forbidden Door 2
AEW's first official crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Forbidden Door, was a major success for the young promotion last year. Tony Khan has repeatedly indicated that he's working on a Forbidden Door 2 event for 2023, and now that AEW is advertising a big announcement from Khan on tonight's AEW Dynamite many fans are guessing that it could be the confirmation of the pay-per-view for some time this summer.
That speculation immediately posed a question — what would the card for a Forbidden Door 2 look like? Could stars like Mercedes Mone get involved? Could matches that were held off from last year due to injuries finally happen now? Check out some of the pitches in the list below!
Lots of Ideas for Jamie Hayter
With people talking Forbidden Door 2. Here’s a reasonable matchup. That would go HARD as F*CK!
Jamie Hayter vs. Utami Hayashishita pic.twitter.com/eNFTotXH2e— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 22, 2023
Can you imagine... Forbidden Door 2. pic.twitter.com/PlJn5qWcdI— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 19, 2023
Mercedes Moné vs Jamie Hayter at Forbidden Door 2 pic.twitter.com/jMzvtobLjn— steven (@star8mvp) February 19, 2023
A Long Shot...But Book It!
Imma need that KENTA vs CM Punk match at Forbidden Door 2 this year 😤 pic.twitter.com/MaCTrJD9NY— 𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢⚡️ (@PrinceofAEW) February 19, 2023
People Have Been Asking for This Since Wrestle Kingdom
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega should 100% run it back later this year on an AEW PPV or simply Forbidden Door 2.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 4, 2023
Shaking Things Up for Mercedes
A singles match with Mercedes Monè and Athena would be tea.— ҉Kandi’s Shaky Voice (@FeelSoRightt) February 20, 2023
Their chemistry >>> pic.twitter.com/J6QQQ7Srpc
Stone Pitbull vs. Sussex County Chicken
Hear me out…
Mark Briscoe vs. Tomohiro Ishii for Forbidden Door 2 🤔 pic.twitter.com/slTNxzQ9kE— Lyric✨ (@AllElitEST) February 21, 2023
Either/Or
So, what’s a bigger match for Forbidden Door 2023:
Omega vs. Okada 5 or Omega Ospreay 2?#wk17 #aew pic.twitter.com/V5phynvpPu— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) January 4, 2023