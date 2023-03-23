What Does Triple H Think of AEW's FTR?

All eyes are on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The tag team known as FTR have been their collective contract status very transparent over the past couple of months, letting fans know that their AEW deals expire in April. After losing their AAA and IWGP Tag Titles in December 2022 and January 2023, Harwood and Wheeler went on an indefinite hiatus from wrestling. Harwood noted that the two would be taking that time to reassess their careers and make a decision on their wrestling futures. FTR have since returned to AEW programming and have brought their real-life situation into storylines, as Harwood declared that he and Wheeler would leave AEW if they could not defeat AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn.

This has led to speculation that this match is being booked to write FTR out of the company as their upcoming free agency looms. Many have linked the duo to WWE, as there is potential that Harwood and Wheeler could be "revived" within their former employer.

Speaking on his podcast, Harwood provided insight into his and Wheeler's relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I do believe that we were one of his favorites skill-wise, talent-wise, but we weren't one of the guys I think he wanted to build the company around or the brand around," Harwood said. "I think he understood what we offered. I think I he understood how good we were in the ring, the stories we could tell. I think he knew that we could be a piece to the puzzle, but I don't think he wanted us to be the whole puzzle. He loved Gargano and he loved Ciampa, he loved those guys. Loved Fergal [Finn Balor], and those were his guys. When I say we weren't his guys, it's not that he wasn't a fan of ours, or we weren't any of his favorite in-ring guys. It's just, we weren't the guys that I think he wanted to build the company around."

Harwood and Wheeler spent six years together in WWE as The Revival, winning gold on every brand that they were apart of. Despite the championships, the former Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were never pushed as a centerpiece for the company.

"I'm sure he did have our back personally, but he was going to put his foot forward for his guys," Harwood continued. "Imagine if he fought for everybody? Imagine if he fought for Joe, Fergal (Finn Balor), Kevin Owens, Ciampa, Gargano, and us, and Nakamura. He knows Vince. It's gonna be to the point where Vince is like, 'Oh, he's just trying to get his guys over.' That's when we realized we weren't his guys."

FTR put their AEW careers on the line against The Gunns's AEW World Tag Titles at some point in the near future.