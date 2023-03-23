FTR Are Putting Their AEW Careers on the Line

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are officially putting their AEW careers on the line. The pair confronted The Gunns on this week's AEW Dynamite after Austin & Colten retained the titles against Top Flight, demanding a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The champs declined, repeatedly saying there was nothing the "Top Guys" could offer that would make them change their minds. Dax eventually declared that if they lost, they would leave AEW forever. This finally got The Gunns to agree.

Harwood has been openly claiming for the past few months that FTR's contracts are on the verge of expiring and that they'll make their decision about their next career move in April. Do you think this insures the two are staying, or is it setting the stage for them to leave? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Harwood recently talked in an episode of his FTR podcast about what it would take for the two to stick with AEW. Despite holding three major tag titles simultaneously in 2022, the two spent a big chunk of 2022 without wrestling in a standard tag team match on Dynamite.

"On TV, there were no angles for us. No storylines. We ended up having like between six and seven tag team matches on television all year. I feel like, and I felt like, the boat was kind of missed on our momentum last year," Harwood said.

"I told Tony (Khan), and Cash did as well, if we come back, because we had talks about what's going to make us happy or what we need to stay here. Of course, I would love to have great matches, I would love to have a great match and what fans consider a great tag team match, I would love to have that every single week, but that doesn't help us grow as characters, but also as entities in people's minds, What we need is we need to connect with them on a deeper level. For example, the eight-year-old girl promo. After I cut that promo, I feel like we got even more over than any kind of five star match would have made us. We told Tony those are the things that we need. We need an opportunity to speak so the people can feel for us one way or the other," he continued.