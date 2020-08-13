FTR Turn Heel, Hit Ricky Morton With a Spike Piledriver on AEW Dynamite

Midway through this week's AEW Dynamite FTR, The Young Bucks, The Rock 'n' Roll Express and Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard celebrated Tag Team Appreciation Night. Things started off cordial between the four teams, but things took a turn when Blanchard got his turn with the microphone. He called out FTR and the Bucks for claiming to be the best tag team in the world yet not being the tag team champions, then said he still had a problem with Arn Anderson for what happened at All Out last year. Punches were thrown and the two veteran teams had to be separated while Dax Harwood feigned his knee injury form last week.

With everyone's back turned, Harwood jumped to his feet (indicating his knee injury was fake), took his knee brace and smacked Ricky Morton in the back with it. He and Cash Wheeler then hit a spike piledriver on the former NWA World Tag Team Champion, much to the shock of the Bucks.

