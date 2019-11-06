AEW Adds Two Matches to Full Gear, Updated Card

Ahead of this week’s go-home episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling officially booked two more matches for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9 in Baltimore. The two matches include an AEW Women’s Championship match between Riho and Emi Sakura and a grudge match between Britt Baker and Bea Priestley. Riho became the company’s first women’s world champion during Dynamite’s TNT premiere when she defeated Nyla Rose. In the weeks that followed she managed to retain the title against Baker. Sakura stepped up as the new contender for her title back in late October when she won a four-way match on AEW Dark against Allie, Penelope Ford and Sadie Gibbs.

Meanwhile the bad blood between Baker and Priestley has been brewing for months. Priestley made her debut for the company at Fight For The Fallen and gave Baker a concussion that would keep her out of action for more than a month. Priestley then cost Baker a victory in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, then gave her a black eye during a tag match back in early October. The match will take place during the event’s kickoff show, also known as the Buy-In.

Check out the full card for Full Gear below:

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes

AEW Women’s World Championship: Riho vs. Emi Sakura

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (Lights Out Unsanctioned Match)

The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC

(Buy-In) Bea Priestley vs. Britt Baker

The main event world championship match between Jericho and Rhodes will have a special stipulation added in. The bout will have a 60-minute time limit (the standard for world championship matches in other promotions), and in the case of a draw a panel of three ringside judges will determine the winner. That same panel will also be in charge of preventing Jericho’s Inner Circle faction (comprised of Santana & Ortiz, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara) from getting involved.

Saturday night’s show will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore and will mark the final pay-per-view of the company’s first calendar year. The show officially starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Buy-In will kick things off 30 minutes before.