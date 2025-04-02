WWE Superstar Shockingly Surrenders Their Championship

Play video

WWE NXT got things started in rather surprising fashion, as it kicked off with an NXT Champion surrendering a Title. General Manager Ava Raine started the show in the ring alongside the double champ Stephanie Vaquer, and there was good news and bad news. Vaquer revealed she was surrendering the NXT Women’s North American Championship, with a new Champion being chosen at Stand & Deliver. That wasn’t all though, as Vaquer will be defending her NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver as well, and she now gets to choose her opponent, and there are two likely options. You can watch the full segment in the video above.

Vaquer surprised the crowd when she revealed she was going to surrender the NXT Women’s North American Championship, though she also said there was one condition. That condition was that she got to choose her opponent at Stand & Deliver, and that brought out some competition.

That competition was in the form of Jordynne Grace, who came out and called her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. Grace said now that Jaida Parker was dealt with she could focus on Vaquer and her Championship, and that drew out Parker, who joined the other two in the ring. Parker made her case for a rematch against Vaquer, blaming Grace for ruining her chance at winning, but Grace said she already had her shot.

The two superstars started getting in each other’s faces as Vaquer just watched with Ava, and Vaquer eventually said that she was going to leave them to sort all this out. Grace and Parker then started swinging, and Grace would launch one of the security personnel from the ring to the floor as Parker taunted her outside the ring.

We still don’t know who Vaquer will face at Stand & Deliver, but it will likely either be against Grace or it will be a Triple Threat featuring Vaquer, Grace, and Parker. That should get locked down pretty soon, as Stand & Deliver is only a few weeks away, but we do have a clearer picture of the now-vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship.

The NXT Women’s North American Champion will be decided through a 6-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, and the qualifying matches begin tonight. The first match was between Zaria and Meta-Four’s Lash Legend, and the two delivered a physical match-up that showcased both superstar’s impressive power. It would ultimately be Zaria who walked away the winner, earning the first spot in the Ladder Match.

The second qualifier match was between Roxanne Perez and Kelani Jordan. Jordan has taken on an edgier style as of late, but Perez met her head-on and got to the punch first when the referee’s back was turned, raking the eyes of Jordan and then hyperextending Jordan’s arm. Perez kept targeting the hurt arm of Jordan, but Jordan continued to stay in the fight and avoided a repeat of the damaging move later in the match.

Jordan was able to kick out before the 3 count after another devastating attack from Perez, and then Jordan was able to gather enough strength in her arm to go up top and hit the moonsault. Jordan would then pin Perez and get the big win, earning her spot in the Ladder Match alongside Zaria.

What do you think of Vaquer’s decision to surrender the Championship, and who do you want to see crowned as the new NXT Women’s North American Champion? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!