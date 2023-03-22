Is AEW Interested in Signing Goldberg? Tony Khan Responds

Goldberg is a free agent. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has not wrestled since February 2022, where he was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber. Goldberg officially became a free agent at the end of last year, but news of his contract status did not circulate until earlier this week. At 56 years old, the WWE Hall of Famer's best days are mostly behind him, as his recent resurgence has been for just a handful of matches per year. He has engaged in in-ring competition 12 times since returning in 2016, with his matches averaging just over four minutes.

Goldberg's availability has caught the attention of AEW President Tony Khan. While he did not comment on the company's interest in the star, Khan did admit that he will "keep an eye" on him going forward.

"I have a lot of respect for Bill. I think Bill Goldberg is a great professional athlete and has had a great career in pro wrestling and is a very nice person," Khan told Adrian Hernandez. "He's a household name in pro wrestling, so it's interesting to hear that he is a free agent so that's something to follow. He's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us."

AEW potentially bringing in Goldberg would create a number of unique scenarios. There are a number of blossoming heavyweights that Goldberg could deem as "next," including Wardlow and TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. While it's highly unlikely that he would compete against any familiar faces from his WCW days, an in-ring segment with former locker room mates like Sting or Arn Anderson could be made possible.

Goldberg has emphasized his desire to have a true retirement match before he hangs up his boots for good. Many expected that to come in WWE, but there's a chance that that last bout could be contested inside an All Elite ring.

"I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match," Goldberg said earlier this year. "At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."