Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Future

Goldberg's status with the WWE has been a bit of a mystery for most of 2022. He popped back up on WWE television early in the year to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, got beat in six minutes and promptly disappeared from television again. It was then reported and confirmed by "Da Man" himself that his current WWE contract didn't have any remaining matches, meaning a new deal would have to be signed.

A report popped up last week that pen had been put to paper on keeping the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion around, but now Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that's not the case. While quoting his sources, Sapp wrote, "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."

Goldberg Wants Roman Reigns Again

Despite losing to "The Tribal Chief" in quick fashion, Goldberg hasn't hesitated to try and pick a fight with Reigns whenever possible. While on The Bump back in October, he said, "Well, I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia."

"It's been a long road, no question about it. To the fans, you mean everything to me," he later added, talking about where he's at in his career. "The young ones, the old ones, the in-between ones, the guys, the girls, the blacks, the green, I don't care who you are. I couldn't be who I am without you. I will be forever grateful for the rest of my days. My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I've got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I'm not gonna be living in there the rest of my life, preparing for what's next, you're crazy."

If WWE signs Goldberg to a new deal, who do you want to see him wrestle next? What role could he play in WrestleMania 39 next April? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!