AEW World Champion MJF Takes a Shot at Bill Goldberg

AEW World Champion MJF recently appeared on WTF With Marc Maron and discussed his Jewish heritage. Prior to Max winning AEW's top prize late last year, the most prolific Jewish world champion in pro wrestling was Bill Goldberg, who first won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 1998 and has since held three world titles in WWE. However, Friedman said "Da Man" doesn't match up to his promo ability.

"If you're a Jew, you love MJF," Friedman said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Because, if you think about it, I'm really the first prolific world champion that just so happens to be Jewish in the history of the business that is good at talking and wrestling. [I] love Bill Goldberg to death, but [if] you put a mic in front of his mouth, he kind of has a bit of a panic attack."

Goldberg hasn't wrestled since the final match on his current contract took place at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia last February (where he lost to Roman Reigns). But he has continued to leave the door open for more matches in various interviews.

"Well, I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia," Goldberg said while on The Bump back in September.

"It's been a long road, no question about it. To the fans, you mean everything to me," he later added, talking about where he's at in his career. "The young ones, the old ones, the in-between ones, the guys, the girls, the blacks, the green, I don't care who you are. I couldn't be who I am without you. I will be forever grateful for the rest of my days. My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I've got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I'm not gonna be living in there the rest of my life, preparing for what's next, you're crazy."

Do you think Goldberg will respond to MJF over these comments? Could a match between the two ever happen? Let us know in the comments!