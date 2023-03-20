WWE Hall of Famer and Former World Champion Is Reportedly a Free Agent

Goldberg is a free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company in 2016 after being separated from the business for nearly a decade. He would then go on to compete in 12 matches, squashing Brock Lesnar in his return bout, winning the Universal Championship twice and putting over the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. His final match was against Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where he lost to “The Tribal Chief” in a mere six seconds.

The former world champion openly talked in interviews about how many matches he had left on his contract, confirming the Reigns bout was the last on his most-recent deal. Sapp noted the contract expired at the end of 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldberg on WWE “Owing” Him One More Match

“‘Da Man” gave an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this month and discussed the idea of WWE “owing” him a retirement match — “You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

He also talked about fans showing their support for him throughout his career — “The tenacity of wrestling fans is unparalleled. I’m not going to sit here and say that I owe them everything, but I sure as hell am close. It’s an honor to be remembered and supported by such a group of people. There is such a fever pitch in the passion of the fans. To be part of that, I’m blessed.”

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Austin Theory vs. John Cena Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. TBD

h/t Fightful Select