AEW Grand Slam: Fans Declare Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson an Instant Classic

AEW Grand Slam opened with Kenny Omega taking on Bryan Danielson inside New York City’s Arthur Ashe Arena. The match was deemed an instant classic by those in attendance and watching along at home as “The American Dragon” and the AEW World Champion battered each other for 30 straight minutes before the time limit forced the referee to call for the bell. Danielson then nearly trapped Omega in the Lebell Lock, only for the SuperKliq to run down and make the save. And while the dream match didn’t deliver a winner, it unquestionably sets up an eventual rematch between the two for AEW’s top prize.

Fans were positively buzzing about the match after the fact, and you can see some of the best reactions below. AEW Grand Slam event will continue this Friday with a two-hour AEW Rampage special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT/status/1440838492133552134?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Floating

https://twitter.com/BLACKXMASS_/status/1440837850363150337?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So Good

https://twitter.com/kevinxku/status/1440837236241539077?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Give Me Two More!

https://twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/status/1440837409382354944?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Love What I’m Seeing

https://twitter.com/BulletClubIta/status/1440837256600698884?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Legend

https://twitter.com/Fiend4FolIows/status/1440748740608880649?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Spectacle

https://twitter.com/JonAlba/status/1440837459940503554?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Same