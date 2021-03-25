AEW Star Injured During This Week's Dynamite Main Event

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite closed out with Darby Allin successfully defending his TNT Championship against John Silver, followed by an all-out brawl involving Allin, Sting, Matt Hardy's faction and the rest of The Dark Order. Once the fight was over Allin gave a send-off promo to the crowd and briefly mentioned Silver had injured his shoulder at some point during the match. Silver then popped up on Twitter after the show and confirmed it.

Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know. — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

Sting and Darby talk to the crowd and Darby thanks @SilverNumber1 who dislocated husband shoulder apparently! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jHVdzUlQPR — Ryan Mulligan #TornadoDDT (@WasabiRyo) March 25, 2021

Fans believe this spot involving the ringside barricade caused the dislocation.

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021

The Dark Order has seen an explosion in popularity over the past year, with Silver becoming a fan-favorite in the group. AEW president Tony Khan revealed in an interview with Pro Wrestling Torch last year that he pushed for Silver to bring his Being The Elite persona over to Dynamite.

"For me, a big focus -- I try to look at other sources peripheral to AEW like Being The Elite for ideas. I saw Hangman on Being The Elite doing his drunk character. He had never done that on Dynamite. I was like, 'That's Hangman from now.' We're almost a year into it and it's completely changed him and he connects with people in a different way, he's a more three-dimensional wrestler," Khan said [h/t WrestleTalk]. "There was a connection between him and the crowd that he still needed to get. We found it and now he has everything he needs. It was already within him. It's similar to John Silver, when I saw his character on Being The Elite and I said, 'This is what you need to do on Dynamite, this is going to connect with people.' There are things like that where we need to change the presentation of people."