Watch: Jon Moxley Cuts First Promo on AEW Fyter Fest Opponent Joey Janela

All Elite Wresltling kicked off its promotion of the next pay-per-view, Fyter Fest, on Wednesday with the first installment of the YouTube series “The Road to Fyter Fest.” The episode featured comments from Cody Rhodes regarding the upcoming event cross over with the CEO competitive video game event, as well as a look into his matchup at the show with British wrestler Darby Allin. But elsewhere in the video, Jon Moxley appeared via cellphone footage to give his thoughts on his first AEW match against Joey Janela.

“What about what happened at Double or Nothing makes you think that I want to wait until July to step into the AEW ring for my first official match? That’d I’d just stroll back into the professional wrestling world? No, I “Shawshank Redemption-ed” out of that b—, and I’ve been on a full sprint ever since. So we’re going to go fast,” Moxley said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joey Janela, let’s talk about that. This man says he wants to die in the ring. Okay, I get it. But when the ‘Bad Boy’ Joey Janela said this, Jon Moxley didn’t exist in AEW. Things are different now. Now you’re talking about a guy that doesn’t have an off-switch. You’re talking about a guy that doesn’t care if children are in the audience. I don’t care if your grandmother is in the audience. You’re talking about a guy who doesn’t necessarily care about the referee’s discretion. When I get in the ring, when I step through the ropes and the bell rings, you’re talking about a guy who doesn’t necessarily care about the safety of the athlete. On June 29, Daytona Beach at the Fyter Fest, Jon Moxley, Joey Janela, you’re going to get it right now. Quick, fast, in your face. Think of it as Amazon Prime for head trauma.”

Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, competed in his first match since leaving the WWE on Wednesday when he defeated Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship at New Japan’s Best of Super Juniors 26 finale event.

In his interview with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Moxley recently discussed his excitement for signing with AEW, and how his debut at Double or Nothing stood out as the best moment of his wrestling career.

“It was a great feeling, probably the best feeling of my career,” he said. “It was the inverse of being uncomfortable in your own shoes, your so comfortable your almost not used to it. I had to get my bearings a little bit. It’s like putting on a well fitting pair of pants. Definitely the highlight of my career thus far.”