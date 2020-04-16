Watch: Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Championship, Breaks Jake Hager’s Undefeated Streak

Jon Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Championship in a No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match against Jake Hager on this week’s AEW Dynamite. After battling in and round the ring for more than 20 minutes, Moxley managed to power through taking a low blow and threw a steal chair right in Hager’s face. He then nailed the big man head-first onto the chair with a Paradigm Shift, picking up the win.

Moxley grabbed the title and briely cut a promo at the hard camera, saying that his world championship reign was for the fans.

Jon Moxley hands Jake Hager his first AEW loss.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wTbuMCmiZP — GIFSkull – DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 16, 2020

With the result, Hager has now suffered his first loss since arriving in AEW back October (though he didn’t start competing until his match with Dustin Rhodes at AEW Revolution).

On Tuesday AEW announced that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view would still take place as scheduled on May 23, though its location had been changed from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“AEW’s DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities,” the company wrote in a series of tweets.

“The highly anticipated event will be available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live,” the thread continued. “International fans can purchase the event at http://FITE.TV. The DOUBLE OR NOTHING live event originally scheduled May 23, 2020, has been rescheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the May 23, 2020, show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on May 29, 2021.”