Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager AEW World Championship Match Booked for April 15 AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship for the first time on the April 15 of AEW Dynamite when he takes on The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match. Moxley has been at war with The Inner Circle even since he started targeting Chris Jericho’s championship, which resulted in him beating “Le Champion” for the title at AEW Revolution in late February. However mere days later the group attacked Moxley again, this time resulting in Hager powerbombing the new champ off the entrance ramp through a table.

Last week Moxley tried to get some revenge on Hager, only for the big man to no-sell a Paradigm Shift and leave the ring. On this week’s AEW Dark Hager knocked Moxley out with a submission hold, furthering the beef between the two. The match was made official on Wednesday after a lengthy video package where Moxley and Hager both promised to demolish the other

