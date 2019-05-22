Here’s How AEW Will Crown the First AEW World Champion

AEW announced a new stipulation for their main event bout at Saturday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In the final episode of the Road to Double or Nothing YouTube series, British actor Jack Whitehall announced that not only will the Jericho vs. Omega match go on last, but it has some extra stakes added to it. The winner of that match will be placed into a match at a later date against the winner of the Casino Battle Royale that takes place earlier in the evening. The winner of that match will be crowned the first AEW World Champion.

Whitehall then attempted to pull the AEW World Championship title belt out of a bag that was placed behind him, but he only managed to show a small glimpse of one of the side plates before giving up and saying fans will see the title soon.

The Casino Battle Royale will feature 21 wrestlers compete in an over-the-top battle royale on the pay-per-view’s kickoff show, dubbed “The Buy In.” The match has multiple stipulations that shake up the normal battle royale format with five wrestlers joining the match every three minutes and the order of entry being determined by drawing from a deck of cards.

As of Wednesday afternoon 17 of the 21 wrestlers in the match have been announced — Shawn Spears (WWE’s Tye Dillinger), Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Luchasaurus, Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, WCW’s Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jericho claimed that AEW is already at war with WWE over talent.

“You’re hearing about prelim guys getting $400,000, $500,000 a year deals,” he added. “Everyone deserves the money they make, but they never would have gotten that before and wouldn’t get it somewhere else. They can be ones who will never draw a dime. It doesn’t matter. Vince doesn’t want anyone coming to AEW. Doesn’t want there to be a mass exodus whether you are an opening match jobber or a main event Roman Reigns. He doesn’t want anybody to go.”

“This is a war. Even if you don’t want it to be, it just is,” he added. “There hasn’t been any competition for WWE on a national basis for 20 years or more. I think this is something they didn’t really want, but it’s great for the fans and great for the guys. I think in the long run it’s going to make a difference because it gives people a choice. And it’s always good to have a choice.”