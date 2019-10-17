AEW’s Luchasaurus Suffers Torn Hamstring

AEW fan-favorite Luchasaurus had to miss this week’s AEW Dynamite due to what was originally reported as a minor leg injury. However in a new update from his girlfriend via his Patreon page, it was revealed that the 6-foot-5 behemoth is actually dealing with a torn hamstring. Once AEW learned of the injury they pulled him from the tag match between Jurassic Express and the Lucha Brothers as part of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament and replaced him with (a significantly smaller) Marko Stunt.

“Hi everyone, Summer here,” the update read. “If you haven’t heard, Luchasaurus/Austin is injured. He tore his hamstring while preparing for the match. Marko Stunt will be taking his place. Please cheer him on, this is HUGE for him. And Austin will be back soon. Much love to you all & thank you for supporting our boys.”

Stunt and Jungle Boy put up a valiant effort, but wound up on the losing end against Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

“Despite what anyone thought before tonight, we just hung with one of the best tag teams in the world on national television. Thankful to have had my tv debut tonight with one of my best friends,” Stunt tweeted.

Thank you for having my back. I promise to return the favor #babysaurus https://t.co/21EbU4SDY4 — Luchasaurus (@luchasaurus) October 17, 2019

Luchasaurus (real name Austin Matelson) signed a developmental contract back in 2012 with the WWE and was still in developmental when Florida Championship Wrestling transformed into the NXT brand. However he was dropped in 2014 after suffering a hip injury, and wound up developing his dinosaur persona during a three-year stint on Lucha Underground as Vibora. He debuted for AEW as part of the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing back in May and quickly became one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster.

Elsewhere on this week’s Dynamite SCU advanced in the tag title tournament despite the Lucha Bros. taking out Christopher Daniels at the start of the show, Chris Jericho and Riho both successfully retained their world championships in their first defenses, Santana & Ortiz challenged the Young Bucks to a match at Full Gear and Jon Moxley walked out on PAC during a tag match against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

So far five matches have been announced for next week’s episode in Pittsburgh — the two tag tournament semifinal matches, Moxley vs. PAC and bouts involving the Young Bucks and Britt Baker.