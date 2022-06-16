AEW's Max Caster Takes a Shot at WWE in Dynamite Rap

WWE and Vince McMahon were in the news earlier this afternoon after a Wall Street Journal report revealed WWE's Board of Directors were officially investigating alleged actions by McMahon involving paying a former employee $3 million to keep an affair between the two quiet. That news broke earlier today, a Wednesday, and those who watch AEW Dynamite regularly probably expected Max Caster to reference the situation during his latest rap, and he most certainly did, directly alluding to the NDAs in the initial report.

Caster referenced the January 6th insurrection first, and then said "Honestly I have something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA." That is in reference to the investigation uncovering deals that McMahon allegedly made involving hush money and NDAs, which are said to have been made to cover up actions by McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

As for Caster's rap, you can find the full verse he delivered on AEW Dynamite below.

"Acclaimed and the Gunns yo we back up in the mix, Got more people hearing me than January 6

Honestly I have something to say, But somebody made me sign an NDA

We gon' kill you so casual, Makes sense, St Louis is the murder capital

And let me hit you with a factoid, Everybody loves the Acclaimed and the Ass Boys"

Caster's verses have referenced WWE several times in the past, including when he addressed talent cuts in a verse he delivered to Bryan Danielson. Odds are it will be far from the last time too.

In response to the Wall Street Journal's report, WWE sent out an internal memo, which said "The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors."

H/T Wrestletalk