AEW's MJF Reportedly Tweets "F- This Place" After Tony Khan Speaks on Contract Situation

MJF has been one of All Elite Wrestling's four pillars since the company launched, but in recent months reports and rumors have surrounded his future with the company. Reports have stated that the relationship between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has been rocky this year, with rumors of heated discussions between the two after MJF said he might not be staying with AEW after his contract runs out in two years, which would open the door for WWE. During today's Double or Nothing media call Khan was asked about MJF and the conflicts in real life and in story, and evidently MJF didn't love what he heard (or just wanted to troll some people) and he reportedly quickly posted a comment and then deleted it, writing "F this place" in response.

For context, here's what Khan said in response to the initial question about MJF's contract situation. "I think wrestling thrives when real life comes on screen. The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on screen. Which is one of the great things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business," Khan said.

"There was no real major free-agent market with the top stars, the top top stars crossing between promotions (before AEW)," Khan said. "Frankly, the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage, in the 90s we had TBS and TNT both in the wrestling game, and now with the launch of AEW we've been able to bring that back, and I think taking what's happening in real life, potential movement and contract negotiations is exciting."

"It added another element to the party of a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow and MJF who has been very critical, not only about his own contract but his former bodyguard," Khan said. "For Wardlow, this is a huge opportunity to officially become a part of AEW but also to send a message. For MJF it's an opportunity to air some real-life grievances and air his actual status contractually or otherwise."

That's when MJF tweeted a response to Khan's comments and then promptly deleted it, but WrestleTalk grabbed a screenshot of it, with MJF writing "F***ing lol. F*** this place man."

We'll have to wait and see if anything else comes of this after Double or Nothing this weekend, as MJF is set to face Wardlow in a match three years in the making. As for his contract, MJF has often talked about how he loved WWE growing up and hasn't been shy about dropping the name and talking about his eventual free agency. He's still got two years on his current deal though.

