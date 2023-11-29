AEW ALL IN: London 2024 Has Already Sold More Tickets Than Company's Televised Attendance Record

AEW's return to Wembley Stadium has a crowd of 27,349 after just two days of sales.

All Elite Wrestling changed the squared circle culture again this past August. AEW literally and figuratively went "all in" for its first trip across the pond, hosting AEW ALL IN: London from Wembley Stadium. This event promised to be the biggest non-WrestleMania show of the 21st century, and the crowd proved it to be even more historic. AEW ALL IN: London sold 81,035 tickets, the largest paid crowd in wrestling history, and had an actual turnstile attendance of 72, 265. All of that was accomplished with just under five months of build, something that will be doubled for the sequel.

At the conclusion of AEW ALL IN: London in August, it was announced that the event will return to Wembley Stadium in August 2024. This announcement has been since boosted by a promotional tour, as AEW President Tony Khan has been hyping the show in recent interviews in the British market. Beyond that, AEW has already started AEW ALL IN: London 2024's pre-sale, and its off to a hot start.

AEW ALL IN: London 2024's Impressive Pre-Sale Start

(Photo: AEW)

AEW ALL IN: London 2024 is off to the races.

As reported by WrestleTix, AEW has already sold 27,349 tickets for its return to Wembley Stadium. 40,403 seats were made available in the first two days of the pre-sale, with more being opened up on Friday, December 1st.

This means that AEW ALL IN: London 2024 is already the company's second-largest event ever produced, with just the inaugural AEW ALL IN: London ahead of it. AEW ALL IN: London 2024 has blown past AEW's televised attendance record, AEW Grand Slam 2021, which boasted a crowd of 20,177 inside New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Barring injuries, AEW ALL IN: London is set to feature top talent like Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland, and Jon Moxley. When asked about his singles ambitions for AEW ALL IN: London 2024, Moxley kept his lips sealed.

"I mean, if there was, I wouldn't tell you because I wouldn't want to spoil the narrative," Moxley, who wrestled in a multi-man Stadium Stampede match at the initial event, told ComicBook.com.

AEW ALL IN: London returns to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25th, 2024. Select seats are currently on the pre-sale here.