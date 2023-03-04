AEW: All Access Reveals First Trailer and Release Date

Recently AEW President Tony Khan revealed a brand new show would be joining All Elite Wrestling's programming soon, and now we have our first trailer and the release date. The show is titled AEW: All Access, and the first trailer reveals fans will be getting an extensive look behind the scenes of Dynamite and Rampage. AEW: All Access will consist of six one-hour episodes, and the series will premiere on March 29th at 10 PM EST, which is right after AEW Dynamite. You can check out the trailer and the first poster below.

The series will touch on a number of compelling stories surrounding AEW over the past year or so, including Adam Cole's injury and his journey back. Cole and Britt Baker can be seen at the doctor getting updates on Cole's health and the possibility of things getting worse.

Baker will also be featured in other stories, with one being the issues surrounding the AEW World Women's Championship after Thunder Rosa was injured. AEW would crown an Interim Champion, but that was met with criticism after Rosa was away for a considerable amount of time. Baker can be seen talking about that situation in the trailer, and it will be interesting to see how that all played out backstage.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho, and more are also featured in the trailer, so it looks like All Access will have no shortage of content and intriguing stories to tell when it debuts later this month.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent," Khan said in the official announcement. "With the new 'AEW: All Access' series, they'll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren't typically on."

"AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night," added Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID, & HLN, linear and streaming. "With 'All Access,' we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before."

