AEW Rampage Drastically Shifts Time Slots for Upcoming Shows

Since partnering with Warner Brothers Discovery for its weekly televised broadcasts, All Elite Wrestling has been at the mercy of various sports coverage. While AEW Dynamite typically runs live on TBS's Wednesday, 8 PM ET time slot and AEW Rampage airs its taped hour on TNT's Friday, 10 PM ET interval, both programs have been forced to pivot on a number of occasions due to overlap with hockey or basketball. This has resulted in AEW content shifting ever so slightly, such as being bumped up or down an hour, but has also forced the company to change the air date entirely, evident by episodes of AEW Dynamite airing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The latest scheduling conflict will push upcoming editions of AEW Rampage out of their usual time slots. This Friday's episode of AEW Rampage is currently listed as airing at 11:30 PM ET due to NCAA March Madness coverage taking up a bulk of TNT's air time on March 17th. The very next week's AEW Rampage will also be affected, as TNT soccer coverage of the US Men's National Team vs. Granada takes precedence. That conflict is pushing AEW Rampage off of Friday, March 24th entirely, as the hour-long wrestling show is listed as running on Saturday, March 25th at 10 PM ET instead.

Both of these upcoming episodes of AEW Rampage will be taped. AEW is scheduled to tape this week's AEW Rampage immediately following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg, with the same going for next week's AEW event in Independence, MO.

There are currently no matches announced for either of the upcoming AEW Rampages. Even when AEW has been forced to pivot before, the young promotion has made an effort to stack the irregular shows. The recent AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk, which aired at a special start time of 7 PM ET due to TNT's coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend, feature The Elite defending their AEW World Trios Championships against Top Flight and AR Fox.

AEW returns to television this Wednesday when AEW Dynamite airs at 8 PM ET on TBS.