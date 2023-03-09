MJF Shows Off A Gruesome Battle Wound After Beating Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution

MJF beat Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution this past Sunday in an Iron Man Match to retain his AEW World Championship, but he didn't leave the match unscathed. Friedman was busted open well into the match and by the end had a large bump on the left side of his head (which he joked was a devil horn popping out). Max wasn't on this week's Dynamite but took to Twitter on Thursday to show how the blood from that bump had pooled around his eye. His eye has swollen shut as a result.

"The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye," Max wrote. "Still the champ though and the rats don't seem to mind."

The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye.



Still the champ though and the rats don’t seem to mind. pic.twitter.com/SSKXs0ggiA — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 9, 2023

Bryan Danielson Says He's "Going Home" After Losing to MJF

The score between Danielson and MJF was tied 3-3 after their 60-minute time limit, prompting Tony Khan to declare sudden death overtime. Max whacked Danielson across the face with an oxygen tank, then trapped him in the LeBelle Lock. Danielson initially started powering out of it, only to eventually submit. Max took a victory lap in a backstage promo afterward, while Danielson tearfully admitted the champ was right about him putting himself and his selfish desire to wrestle over being with his family.

"When I woke up, my first instinct was to f—ing fight. And as I was fighting, I realized I can't feel my arms. And my left leg didn't have any strength anymore. And when Max said after the Iron Man Match I wouldn't be able to play with my kids it dawned on me. He was right. I was putting myself before my family. More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It's time for me to go home," Danielson tearfully said.

