Shaul Guerrero on Being Forced to Live Up to Eddie Guerrero's Legacy While in WWE Developmental

Shaul Guerrero, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and manager Vickie Guerrero, was a guest on this week's edition of the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast where she discussed her time in WWE's developmental system. Guerrero fist signed a WWE developmental contract with WWE in October 2010 and worked a Raquel Diaz primarily in Florida Championship Wrestling. She held the titles of Queen of FCW and FCW Divas Champion before the promotion was transformed into NXT. Unfortunately her run on the Black and Gold Brand wasn't as successful, as she initially left the company in September 2012, returned a year later and was then released in April 2014. At the time, she stated she was struggling with an eating disorder.

During the interview, Guerrero talked about the pressure she was under while in developmental. Namely, the coaches wanted her to show the same in-ring skill and charisma her father did, which is quite a tall task.

"I feel that there was so much pressure put on me when I was in FCW to be as good as you (Vickie) and as good as Dad and that was a lot. That was a lot on me," Guerrero said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "The fact that I had to earn my name that I already had? I understood where they were coming from that they don't want to call you by your name because if you suck we don't want you to be a disappointment. That happened to me about two months in. I was like holy s—.

"You (Vickie) never put pressure on me," she continued. "I don't think the family meant to put pressure on me but, there was pressure put on me about my body. I needed to look more feminine. Basically, I needed to be the ideal Diva. I was having such a hard time and the pressure was so much. I don't know if they meant to put that pressure on me. Every rehearsal was like, 'well your Dad did it like this.' I loved that. I looked up to Dad. If I could move like him, that's great. But, I think moving forward with me in the wrestling industry today and everything I learned in FCW, I am going to do this my way."

Guerrero has not wrestled a match of any kind since 2013. However she did recently appear on AEW programming as the ring announcer for the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament.

