AEW Star Returns, Brings Back Popular WWE Gimmick

Shawn Spears made his surprise return to AEW programming on this week's AEW Dynamite. "The Chairman" hadn't been seen since losing a Steel Cage Match against Wardlow back in May and his recent social media activity had fans thinking he might be leaving the promotion. This week's Dynamite featured a tag team match between Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. The Factory, which the reigning TNT and ROH TV Champions won with ease. They were then surrounded by The Embassy, only for FTR to hit the ring and make the save. They then teased a six-man tag team match for this week's AEW Rampage, and said while they can't ask Wardlow or Joe they had someone else in mind.

Cash Wheeler then said Rampage starts at "10," while Dax Harwood called back to The Pinnacle. Spears then hit the ring, much to the delight of the Canadian crowd.

This story is developing...