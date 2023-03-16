AEW Signs a Decorated Former WWE Star

Taya Valkyrie has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The heavily decorated former WWE star arrived on this week's AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg and confronted Jade Cargill, indicating she wants a shot at the TBS Champion. Cargill held an open challenge during the show against any Canadian wrestler and made quick work of Nicole Matthews to improve to 54-0. Valkyrie, also a Canadian, hit the ring and nailed Leila Grey with Cargill's Jaded finisher.

Valkyrie arrived in WWE as Franky Monet back in 2021 to quite a bit of fanfare, but she only wrestled six matches before being released by the company. She has since worked in Lucha Libre AAA (where she's now on her fourth reign as Reina de Reinas Champion), MLW, the NWA and Impact Wrestling along with various indepenent promotions. News broke earlier this week that Valkyrie was done with Impact, despite still being a reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie!



Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2023

This story is developing...