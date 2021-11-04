WWE Just Released Several Superstars

There had been rumors that more cuts were coming to WWE, and unfortunately, that has been proven true. A number of stars in WWE have been notified of their release, and they are reacting to the news on social media. Nothing has been made official by WWE as of yet, but so far those releases include Scarlett, Franky Monet, Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Oney Lorcan, Eva Marie, and Ember Moon. Monet and Moon were both parts of NXT, and Monet literally appeared on this past week’s episode. Moon has been absent for a few weeks, and it was expected she would debut a new character or perhaps go heel when she returned, but that isn’t happening now.

Scarlett was the first to announce the news, writing on Twitter “Officially free to work in 30 days!” Meanwhile, Moon wrote “All I can do is laugh…”

Monet wrote “Well……. 🤷🏼‍♀️”.\

Monet hadn’t even really received her big push yet after coming to NXT from Impact, though she did have one big match against Raquel Gonzalez. Scarlett is even more puzzling, as she was partnered up with her real life fiance Karrion Kross in NXT to massive success, and since he moved to Raw she hasn’t been seen.

As for what happens next, Scarlett mentioned a 30 Day non-compete, and Monet’s contract is probably similar. It’s unknown if Moon is still on her previous WWE deal or still on an NXT deal.

It was later revealed that WWE also released Oney Lorcan, one half of a tag team in NXT with Danny Burch, and it wasn’t too long ago that they both held the NXT Tag Team titles. No word on if Burch is also affected. We then learned of even more cuts, with WWE releasing Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Jessi Kamea, and Hit Row’s B-Fab. The biggest shocker was that Karrion Kross has been released, who just moved from NXT to Raw not that long ago.

We also saw Metallk released, so all of Lucha House Party is now gone, as Lince Dorado has also been released. Metalik had requested his release from WWE earlier this year.

Another wave of releases followed later, which included Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Harry Smith, and Mia Yim. That was followed by the release of Eva Marie.

We wish them all the best and can’t wait to see where they go next, because all three are insanely talented. WWE will most likely go with budget cuts as the reasoning when they do address it, but we’ll keep you posted if that’s not the case.