AEW Announces Date and Location for First World Championship Match

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced the match to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Chris Jericho will face “Hangman” Adam Page to determine the brand’s inaugural world champion at All Out on Saturday, August 31st. The event, which is the sequel to last year’s All In, happens at the Sears Centre in suburban Chicago (Hoffman Estates, Illinois). Tickets for the show go on sale June 14th.

Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event at last weekend’s Double Or Nothing, AEW’s first show, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The match was heavily advertised as being for a chance at the eventual AEW World Championship. The result was a bit of a surprise for some, given the fact that Omega is expected to be one of AEW’s top stars for years to come. However, putting Jericho in the brand’s inaugural championship match makes sense since he is a such a well known name and established star. He lends immediate legitimacy to the title among the more general audience.

Page was victorious in the Casino Battle Royale match which happened on the Double Or Nothing pre-show. That match was also advertised that the winner would receive an AEW World Championship opportunity.

Jericho was quick to respond to the announcement via his Instagram page.

It’s official…. #JerichoVsHangman for the #AEWWorld Championship in the main event of #AEWAllOut! It’s going to be one of the biggest matches of my career, against one of the hardest hitting, most talented athletes I’ve seen in years. But get ready @hangmanadampage… school is about to be in session. @allelitewrestling

Page was also quick to comment.