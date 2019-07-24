AEW’s TNT Show Title Will Be Revealed at a Later Date

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) finally gave details on its weekly live TNT wrestling show on Wednesday, confirming the start date (Oct. 2), airtime each week (8-10 p.m. ET) and first show’s location (the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.). But, much to the surprise of the fans who had been keeping up with AEW news for months, the weekly show did not have a name (similar to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live) and was simply referred to as AEW on TNT.

According to Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, the show will actually get a name in the near future.

“Right now we’re working with All Elite Wrestling and we’re dialing in on a title that will be right for broadcast, Weitz said to The Wrap during the Television Critics Association press tour. “We’ll probably have something within the next week or two.”

Back in June the company filed for the trademark “Wednesday Night Dynamite,” leading many fans to believe that will be the title of the show.

“WarnerMedia announced today that the new professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.,” the company announced via press release on Wednesday morning. “The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET via AEW’s social media platforms.”

“Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics,” the release continued. “Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.”

Since launching in January, AEW has hosted three live events — Double or Nothing in Las Vegas in May, Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach in June and Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville in July. Its next pay-per-view event, All Out, will take place on Aug. 31 at the Sears Center outside of Chicago. The show will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.