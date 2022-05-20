AEW's Toni Storm Reveals Original Idea for SmackDown WWE Pie Segment Involved her Shirt Being Ripped off

✖

Toni Storm is off to a hot start in All Elite Wrestling, scoring a victory over Jamie Hayter to advance to the next round of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Before coming to AEW Storm requested her release from WWE, where she was feuding with the former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. During that brief feud, Storm ended up getting a pie in the face thanks to Flair but also returned the favor with a pie of her own the following week. In a new interview on AEW Unrestricted, Storm was asked about the pie-throwing segments and if they were the last straw, and it turns out she actually preferred how they turned out compared to the original pitch, which had her getting her shirt ripped off.

"I was actually quite happy with that segment that day. It was a lot better than the original idea," Storm said. "The original idea was like, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable having my shirt ripped off or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where they wanted to rip my shirt off to be embarrassed, in my underwear, I guess. When you're asked if you're comfortable to do that and literally, people are being fired every single week, it's like, 'Well, yeah, I guess I'm comfortable with that.' [said with nervous sarcasm]. Then, a lot of people fought to not have that happen."

"That would have been a terrible idea. To be honest, the pie was actually quite a sweet treat in comparison to what it could have been," Storm said. "In hindsight, I don't really mind. I'm not even mad. People think I'm mad, I think it's hilarious, standing there covered in pie. I can demolish food, so if they're throwing food at me, that was a good day. Not painful at all. That was a good one, to be honest. That was one of my better times."

It's awesome that she can look back at it and laugh, and she seems quite happy these days in AEW and is a major favorite to win the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

