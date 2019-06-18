Tony Khan Hints at How Many Championships AEW Will Have

AEW is set to crown its first AEW World Champion at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31 when Chris Jericho takes on Adam “Hangman” Page. The question of how many championships the company will have has spread throughout the company’s growing fan community in recent months, but its top stars have yet to give a definitive answer when asked.

Company president Tony Khan finally gave a hint as to how many championships the company will have when he appeared on The Steve Austin Show alongside “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. According to him, the plan is to have the world championship, a set of tag team championships, a women’s championship and a pair of women’s tag team championships.

“I want to focus on a serious main event picture, both in the singles and the tag team [divisions],” Khan said. “And then when we establish the women’s singles, this may be the first time this gets announced, but just so you know eventually we will establish a women’s tag team title.”

Khan then emphasized that he means it when he says he’s very serious about establishing a strong tag team division. Earlier in the same interview Khan announced that a tag team tournament would be taking place once AEW begins its weekly television show on TNT.

“When we launch our weekly television show in the fall, we’re going to be doing a tag team tournament that’s going to have some of the greatest tag team matches ever on TV,” Khan continued. “We’re going to be starting that, it’s going to be one of the main focuses of our TV. There’s going to be team’s competing to get a first-round bye in that tournament, which is a big deal. And we’ve got some of the best tag teams in all of wrestling competing for our tag team championship coming up in the fall.”

It’s interesting to note that AEW is starting up a women’s tag division so soon, as WWE only recently reintroduced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships back in February after retiring the original WWF Women’s Tag Team Championships way back in February 1989.

Shortly after the interview FITE TV announced that a triple threat match between SCU, the Best Friends and Private Party would take place at Fyter Fest on June 29 with direct implications on the upcoming world tag team tournament. Whichever team wins that match will compete at All Out, and whichever team wins that future match gets a first-round bye in the tag team tournament.