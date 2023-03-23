Another AEW Star Dealing With Visa Issues

All Elite Wrestling's roster has been impacted by a number of external factors. While 2022's biggest outside obstacles came in the form of injuries and suspensions, 2023's issues have been related to work visas. Canadian star Kenny Omega missed several weeks in January due to visa complications while Mexico's Bandido, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. were off of television throughout February for similar complications. While those aforementioned stars have since had their problems resolved, as all four men have wrestled in the United States this month, another top AEW talent has begun to experience visa issues.

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter missed AEW Dynamite this week due to "visa reasons." It was added that Hayter, a Hampshire native, is back in England for the time being. The report added that her situation is "all worked out" but it is unclear as to when she will be back on television.

Hayter last wrestled at AEW Revolution earlier this month, successfully defending her title against Ruby Soho and Saraya. She is currently involved in a multi-woman feud between The Outcasts, a trio of female stars who made their names elsewhere, and the "AEW originals," a unit of women who are considered to be homegrown talent within Tony Khan's promotion.

The past six months have provided some of the most memorable moments of Hayter's career. The 27-year-old star captured the AEW Women's Title at AEW Full Gear in November after a ground-swelling of fan support and has rode that momentum ever since.

"The crowd cares. I didn't ever really know if they would. But they've been so loud chanting my name," Hayter said late last year. "It's been emotional. I'm still getting to know people. They're still getting to know me, too. Being accepted, it's been so validating."

It's unclear as to who will challenge Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship when she returns, but odds are in the favor of someone from The Outcasts. Hayter has wrestled all three members of The Outcasts in varying capacities, as she defeated Toni Storm to win the title in a singles match and recently defended it against Soho and Saraya. Storm never received a rematch, which could indicate that she is next in line for whenever Hayter returns.

