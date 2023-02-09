Three More AEW Stars Are Dealing With Visa Issues

After Kenny Omega was kept off TV for multiple weeks due to visa issues, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this week that three more stars had to miss this week's AEW Dynamite in El Paso for the same reason — The Lucha Brothers & Bandido. Fenix and Penta haven't appeared in AEW since the end of Death Triangle's Best of Seven Series with The Elite, while Bandido was last on Dynamite facing Bryan Danielson in mid-January.

"A lot of people brought up what happened with Pentagon, Fenix, and Bandido," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co), indicating visa issues have been affecting all corners of the wrestling industry. "There's visa issues, and it's all through wrestling right now. WWE's finally cleared it up, they had (Ilja) Dragunov back and (Meiko) Satomura's coming back. So many of these people have had issues coming in. Here you are in El Paso, Texas, and Bandido, Fenix, and Pentagon would have been over like crazy on this show, and they were not even on the show. I mean on the card. They weren't on Dark 'Elevation.' I knew they weren't going to be on Dynamite, but they weren't on Rampage either, and they probably would have been the most over guys on the entire show. I would think, I think Pentagon would have been the most over guy on the show, had he been available for the show."

This week's AEW Dynamite was labeled Championship Fight Night and centered around title matches and various Championship Eliminator Matches. AEW World Champion MJF and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter were both victorious against Konosuke Takeshita and The Bunny, while The Elite successfully retained their AEW World Trios Championships against AR Fox and Top Flight.

However, the show closed out with The Gunns beating The Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. While Billy Gunn didn't realign with his sons, the pair still managed to win when Colten whacked Anthony Bowens with one of the title belts before Austen rolled him up for the win. The Gunns then imitated FTR on social media, furthering the theory that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will return from their hiatus to beat the young champions.