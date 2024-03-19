Drew McIntyre couldn't have picked a better time to get hot. The Scottish Warrior's WWE contract status has been a topic of conversation for the past year, as frustration with his booking and a series of nagging injuries around the time of WWE WrestleMania 39 led to McIntyre taking an extended period of time off. McIntyre would make his way back in time for WWE SummerSlam 2023 for a singles program with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, which he ultimately lost, and then turned heel in his renewed rivalry with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Operating as a justified villain, McIntyre surged in popularity and has reestablished main event status since antagonizing CM Punk.

Latest on Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Status

(Photo: WWE)

Drew McIntyre's future remains unwritten.

Speaking to The Ringer, McIntyre noted that there is "nothing [he] can say" at the present moment regarding his contract status with WWE.

"It's been talked about for a very long time on the internet. I'm not the only one whose contract comes up every few years or whatever, but you would think it, reading the internet. There is nothing I can say right now," McIntyre said. "I can say that I'm having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun. I'm in my prime."

McIntyre has found his groove since returning to WWE in 2017. Prior to the likes of Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona's career renaissances on the independent scene, McIntyre took to the UK circuit and Impact Wrestling to revitalize himself after getting fired by WWE in 2014. His self-starting success was enough to get him back on WWE's radar, and he has been with the global leader in sports-entertainment since.

"I'm younger than everyone thinks I am because I've been around for such a long time," the 38-year-old McIntyre continued. "I have years to go. No matter what, you'll still see Drew McIntyre wrestling. I can say 'or Drew Galloway' and that would get everyone's attention."

"Drew Galloway" is McIntyre's birth name and the name he used on the indie scene in his years outside of WWE in promotions like ICW, EVOLVE, WCPW and more.

McIntyre is scheduled to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his title at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 on Sunday, April 7th.