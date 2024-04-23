Top WWE Superstar Says They Aren't Going Anywhere, Expected to Sign Multi-Year Extension

With a number of WWE contracts expiring this year, the company has made the move to sign a top name in Finn Balor. Balor, currently part of the Judgment Day stable, has been with WWE for a decade, first appearing in 2014 in NXT. His debut match was against Tyson Kidd which he won. Throughout his time in the company, he's become a two-time NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion, a United States Champion, and more. With all of the titles he's acquired throughout his WWE career, it cemented him as the 29th WWE grand slam champion.

Balor took to his social media to announce the news, thanking WWE and noting that he's not going "nowhere."

"I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years. And after much thought and consideration, I have decided that now is the right time to say 'I ain't going nowhere!'"

Balor, who just recently lost the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in the six-pack ladder match. Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under would capture the championships, splitting them apart once again. They are now referred to as the WWE World Tag Team Championships (Raw) and the Tag Team Championships (SmackDown). Despite the loss, Judgment Day continues to dominate WWE and its weekly programming. For a period of time in 2023, Balor suffered a string of big losses, kickstarted by Edge defeating him at WrestleMania 39. In he and Damian Priest's first tag team title reign which began at WWE Payback, quickly ended at just 35 days, they were defeated by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane.

In January, reports surfaced that Balor's WWE contract would be expiring sometime after WrestleMania 40, but Fightful Select is now reporting that if he hadn't already signed the long-term extension, he would be soon. They reportedly made him a "big money" offer in an effort to keep him from leaving for AEW, as the promotion was looking to potentially sign free agents in the summer. According to Fightful, Balor was a name that was on their list. Several other high-profile names in WWE are also reportedly at the end of their current contracts, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and AJ Styles, among others.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on Finn Balor and WWE.