AEW Worlds End: Julia Hart Retains TBS Championship With Help From Skye Blue

Julia Hart defended the TBS Championship at AEW Worlds End for the third time since winning the title at AEW Full Gear against one of the most unique characters in professional wrestling, Abadon. Before the match even got fully underway, the crowd in Nassau Coliseum began chanting "this is spooky!"

After a stare down, the two competitors met in the center of the ring for a collar and elbow tie up. Abadon hits Hart with a cutter and a bunch of lariats in the corner. Hart moves to the other side and Abadon continues their assault on Hart with a splash and even more lariats. They attempt to splash into Hart again but Hart moves out of the way. The TBS Champion fires back momentarily but Abadon rains down right hands. Hart reverses into the crucifix but Abadon kicks out. Hart takes control over the match, suplexing Abadon on the outside of the ring onto the floor. Hart heads back into the ring waiting for the count to begin for a count out.

Abadon tries to crawl back into the ring but Hart pushes them back down onto the floor. Abadon finally rolls inside, crawling to Hart's legs. Abadon hits Hart with a few shots to the gut but Hart hits her with a few of her own. Hart chokes them on the rope and since it's a House Rules match, she doesn't get penalized for it. Abadon drops to the mat and Hart uses her knee to stretch Abadon out. Abadon fights out, biting the arm of Hart. Abadon keeps the pressure on the champion, getting a two count in a quick pin. They head to the top rope but Hart, back on her feet, catches them. She hooks the arm of Abadon over, superplexing them to the mat. Hart bridges into the lateral press but Abadon kicks out.

Hart locks Abadon into a hold and they push back on her, pinning er shoulders to the mat but Hart kicks out. Abadon catches Hart on the side of the head with a diving driving knee strike. Abadon once again attempts to head to the top but as Hart attempts to stop her, Abadon bites her head. Abadon is clearly close to clinching a win but Skye Blue interferes, running back under the ring. Abadon drags her out and hits her with a knee strike on the outside. Hart takes advantage of the distraction. She drags Abadon back into the ring for her signature moonsault press, picking up the win.

AEW Worlds End