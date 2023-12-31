Andrade El Idolo's Run in AEW Comes to a Close with a Betrayal at Worlds End

The bad blood has been building between Andrade El Idolo and Miro ever since Andrade joined forces with Miro's wife CJ Perry. The two's partnership has drawn the ire of Miro in recent weeks, and that led to a match between the two stars at AEW Worlds End. Perry accompanied Andrade at ringside and cheered him on, which angered Miro throughout the match. Then things took a surprising turn, as Andrade had Miro in a Figure 4 and was about to lock in a bridge to seal the win, but Perry knocked Andrade out of it on purpose and allowed Miro to escape. That led to Miro locking in a submission and getting Andrade to tap out, giving Miro the win and reportedly bringing Andrade's tenure in AEW to a close.

The early going was marked by a mistake on Andrade's part, who turned away from Miro and was made to pay. Mira stayed on Andrade from the very start, so much so that Andrade didn't even have a chance to take off his jacket before the attack. Andrade would rebound and get in some offense, but Miro came right back with a big suplex.

Miro then went back and forth with Perry at ringside before turning his attention back to Andrade. Perry would try and get Andrade back into the match but Miro wasn't letting up, hitting another suplex. Miro missed on his next move and Andrade took advantage, but then he was caught in mid-air and slammed down by the redeemer.

Miro kept after Andrade, slamming him into the barricade. Andrade got some revenge after slamming Miro into the announce desk, and it sent Miro over the top and to the floor and into the chairs. Andrade threw Miro to the floor right after, and then Andrade countered Miro's move and threw Miro shoulder-first into the steel steps before rolling Miro back into the ring.

Andrade went up top but Miro was back on his feet. Miro tried for a superplex and both men hit the mat hard. They both got to their feet and exchanged massive chops, but Miro knocked Andrade down with a forearm to the nose. Andrade then hit a big dragon screw on the ropes, and then Andrade hit a crossbody and a flying elbow strike on Miro.

Andrade geared up for a move but Miro got out of the way. Andrade hit the moonsault on Miro and connected, knocking Miro to the floor. Andrade then drove Miro into the steel steps, and Andrade took a minute to hug Perry. Andrade rolled Miro back into the ring and went up top, and though he missed the first moonsault he hit the second one and went for the cover, though Miro kicked out.

Andrade went for another move but Miro met him with a kick to the face and a cover, though Andrade still kicked out. Miro then locked in the submission but Andrade was able to get free and reach the bottom rope. As Perry cheered on Andrade, Miro got upset and went over to argue with her. Andrade used the distraction and lifted Miro over the ropes and hit another dragon screw on Miro's leg on the ropes.

Andrade then hit a huge back elbow and went for the cover, but Miro kicked out at the very last minute. Andrade locked in the submission on Miro's leg, and almost locked in the Figure 8, but Miro countered the move and put the pressure back on Andrade's knee and leg. Andrade managed to turn it back over and take control again, and then Andrade tried to bridge the submission but Perry knocked Andrade's arms out from under him to save Miro. Andrade was shocked, and that let Miro hit him and go for the pin, but Andrade still kicked out. Miro locked in the submission again and this time Andrade couldn't overcome it, tapping and giving Miro the win.

That will likely be Andrade's last match in AEW as well, and it seems Perry is on a course to reunite with her husband after this victory.

AEW Worlds End

FTW Championship Match: Hook (C) def. Wheeler Yuta

20-man Battle Royal (Future AEW TNT Championship Match) – Killswitch Wins

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Riho

No Disqualification AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (C) vs. Abadon

AEW Continental Classic Championship Final: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro def. Andrade El Idolo

Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs), Big Bill and Ricky Starks

What have you thought of Worlds End? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!