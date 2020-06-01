The Young Bucks Give Their First Reactions to FTR Joining AEW

After months of teasing and speculation, the tag team formerly known as The Revival — now FTR — officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling last week to save The Young Bucks from a sneak attack from The Butcher and The Blade. The former NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions have teased the idea of wrestling Matt & Nick Jackson for years, but that never seemed like a reality until the pair were finally granted their WWE releases in early April. The Bucks gave their first reactions to FTR's arrival on this week's Being The Elite.

"Obviously the biggest news coming out of yesterday was the arrival of FTR," Matt Jackson said. "That's been brewing for years now. What a moment that was. I can only imagine what this place would've been like if it was filled with all of you watching (the fans) in attendance. But it still felt special, it was pretty surreal. And I think a lot of you are excited about what can happen. I am too. Who knows?"

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be on Dynamite once again this week for an interview with Tony Schiavone.

The pair explained in a recent interview with Chris Jericho why they wanted to leave WWE, confirming that reports of them wanting out as far back as January 2019 were accurate.

"We wanted to make a point that, 'Look, the tag team division, it doesn't get respect. It doesn't get the time that we think a lot of these teams deserve. And we want to take chances on ourselves," Wheeler said.

"We knew all along that there was never going to be a push for real tag teams, for whatever reason," Harwood said. "I don't know what it is, but if you are in the tag team division and you're two singles guys thrown together you've got a much better chance of being featured than if you're a standard tag team that look the same and work the same."

Here's the card for this week's AEW Dynamite, as of now:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

Brian Cage vs. TBA

FTR Interview Segment

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.