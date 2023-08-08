AEW: Young Bucks Once Tried to Buy Top Independent Promotion

All Elite Wrestling is the centerpiece of a greater professional wrestling multiverse at the moment. Tony Khan's young company has made numerous partnerships with wrestling promotions around the world, first launching in 2019 with connections to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Mexico) and Oriental Wrestling Express (China). Come 2021, AEW had ties to fellow US-based promotion Impact Wrestling as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. In early 2022, Khan outright purchased Ring of Honor which consequently added that now-rebooted brand to being under the AEW umbrella. If Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks got his way, there could have been another top indie promotion interlinked with the land of The Elite.

Nick Jackson Tried to Buy PWG

As shared on the Swerve City Podcast, Nick Jackson once made an offer to purchase Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

"I like to stay entertained and busy. For me, it'd be hard [to leave wrestling completely]. I fantasize about running this small indie one day. How fun would that be? Buy PWG from Super Dragon," Nick said. "I tried to buy PWG once, he didn't go for the offer. One day, Super Dragon. I got him back. He said 'no' right away."

PWG is a California-based independent promotion that has put many of wrestling's top stars on the map. The likes of CM Punk, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Will Ospreay all spent some of their early career years in Reseda. PWG's biggest claim to fame is its annual Battle of Los Angeles tournament which has been won by future major names like Kenny Omega and Ricochet.

Many wrestlers attribute PWG co-founder Super Dragon as being a key factor in getting them to where they are today. This past April, Owens and Zayn paid tribute to both Super Dragon and PWG on their ring gear during the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

"We heard from him six or seven months ago," Matt said of Super Dragon. "We did the [Kia] Forum show [in Los Angeles], a ladder match [in January]. That night he sent me a text message, 'Yo, great match.' 'You watched it?' 'I was there.' 'Excuse me?' 'It's crazy that you're still tearing the house down after all these years.' 'You have no idea how much that means.' I looked up to Super Dragon. He's this weird immortal wrestling god."