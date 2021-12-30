AEW’s Thunder Rosa Reveals Awesome Marvel Wolverine Gear on Dynamite

Tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite featured the semifinals of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament, and as you know it featured some unexpected twists and turns. The match featured Thunder Rosa taking on Jade Cargill for the chance to move onto the finals and take on Ruby Soho, but Rosa was already getting fans hyped before the match even started, as she debuted some awesome gear based on a fan-favorite Marvel hero, that being Laura Kinney’s Wolverine. As you can see in the photo and video below, Rosa nailed the look, and the gear even had claws to complete it.

Rosa had her trademark face paint but she added some Marvel flair, rocking the blue and yellow Wolverine suit with black gloves and accents. The look also had her TR logo in a red and black color scheme to recreate the X-Men logo look, and she has two claws just like Laura does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She even got into the character too during her entrance, flashing the claws and looking like she stepped right out of a comic. We’ve seen some great comic-based gear in 2021, but this has to be one of the best ones so far. You can check out the look above and below.

Rosa and Cargill both brought their A-games tonight, and at one point it looked like Rosa would get the win after thoroughly damaging Cargill’s knee with repeated attacks throughout the match. Unfortunately, she was ambushed by a mystery attacker, who clubbed her over the head when the referee’s back was turned.

That allowed Cargill to get the pin and the win, and she will be the one to take on Ruby Soho in the finals. As for Rosa, she would get back up and attack Cargill, but the mystery attacker would join Cargill and take her down, and she would reveal herself to be Mercedes Martinez, AEW’s newest addition.

Rosa would tweet later that she’s tired of all these number mismatches and needs to find some people to be in her corner. We’ll have to wait and see who she recruits for her side, but in the meantime, we’re going to need Rosa to take on some other X-Men gears in the future. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see Rosa take on Marauders era Kate Pryde, right? It would rule.

What did you think of Rosa’s Wolverine gear? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!