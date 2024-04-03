C4 Becomes WWE's First-Ever Official Energy Drink Partner

The advertising era has made its way to WWE. The global leader in sports-entertainment has long partnered with brands to present its televised shows and monthly premium live events, but those sponsor deals largely around the WWE product. Today, WWE has allows brands to sponsor specific aspects of its content. WWE SummerSlam hosted the "Slim Jim" Battle Royal. Rey and Dominik Mysterio's blood feud at WWE WrestleMania 39 was presented by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. WWE Royal Rumble's signature countdown was brought to audiences by C4 Energy.

C4 Becomes WWE's Official Energy Drink Partner

(Photo: WWE, C4)

C4 Energy specifically recently expanded its relationship with WWE, creating energy drinks named after WWE flavors. That expansion has continued, as C4 Ultimate Energy is set to become the first-ever official energy drink partner of WWE.

This official energy drink partnership will prominently place C4 Energy across a "wide range of WWE properties and premium live events," with WWE WrestleMania 40 being one of the first big shows. C4 will also be the first-ever sponsor of the WrestleMania Skycam as well as being the presenting partner of the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 press conference and the WrestleMania Week talent tryout.

"When it comes to next-level energy, nothing beats the WWE and its fans," Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt (C4 Energy's owner) Robert Zajac. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the WWE as its Official Energy Drink and to offer fans nationwide the same Ultimate Undisputed Energy their favorite Superstars bring to the ring."

"C4 has been an innovative partner through the years which has enabled us to unlock the power of WWE to create unique integrations and branding opportunities across all touchpoints, including premium live events, on- site activations, social and digital content, and more," VP of U.S. Business Development, Global Partnerships, WWE Michael DiNuzzo said. "We are excited to introduce C4 Ultimate Energy as the Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE ahead of our biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40."

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down this Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.