WATCH: Alexa Bliss Wins in In-Ring Return

Alexa Bliss won in her first televised singles match in over half a year. The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion picked up the win over Bayley on the Monday Night RAW after Wrestlemania. Bliss announced that she was returning to in-ring competition by challenging the former Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks to separate matches on Twitter. Still smarting after losing her titles at Wrestlemania in Fatal 4-Way match, Bayley came out to challenge Bliss during Raw’s first hour but lost after a short and spirited match. You can watch some of the highlights below:

Bliss has only made a few appearances in the ring since suffering a concussion in late 2018. Bliss remained on WWE television as a “talk show host” and on-screen personality, but her only in-ring appearances since October 2018 was as a participant in the Royal Rumble and then in a tag team match with Mickie James the following night. Rumors persisted that she was still injured, but it seems that those rumors were greatly exaggerated.

With a Superstar Shakeup nex week, it’s unclear whether Bliss will remain on Raw or Smackdown. With both Women’s titles in the hands of Becky Lynch, it seems inevitable the two are destined for a showdown.