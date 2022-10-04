Andrade El Idolo Talks About His Time in AEW So Far, Then Gets Into Twitter Beef With Sammy Guevara

Andrade El Idolo's recent social media activity has led fans to believe he's unhappy with his current position in AEW, using hashtags like "FreeElIdolo" while favoriting fan tweets that talk about him going back to WWE. He'll compete in a match on this week's AEW Rampage against The Dark Order's 10 with his AEW career on the line. He also recently spoke with Mas Luchas and described his time in AEW as "stagnant."

"Right now, I feel a little stagnant. I feel like I want more. I feel like although I have a good contract, the schedule is good. I like the schedule because WWE was inhuman. It was quite a lot. People cannot imagine, they think because he is fighting on TV, it is the only time he fights. There are non-televised matches in other cities, and other countries. Right now, it's difficult because I want more. I feel like I want more now that Rush is back. It's the pressure that we want more," El Idolo said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

In the same interview, El Idolo talked about some backstage issues with Sammy Guevara. The pair briefly feuded earlier this year over the TNT Championship and "The Spanish God" had problems with how hard El Idolo's strikes were.

"They are all good with me, but I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara," El Idolo said (h/t Fightful). "I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It's wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that's all there was to it. It's funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there's that."

It wasn't long before the issue spilled over onto social media: