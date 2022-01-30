Bad Bunny Spotted in St. Louis Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Bad Bunny hasn’t been in a WWE ring since his outstanding tag team match at WrestleMania 37 last April. However, the Grammy Award winner and former 24/7 Champion was shown in St. Louis ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE’s own Twitter account uploaded a photo of Bunny speaking with The Undertaker, presumably at The Dome at America’s Center (the venue for tonight’s show). Rumors of Bunny being back for a one-off appearance in the Rumble started popping up earlier in the week.

Bunny’s involvement at last year’s Rumble eventually led to him teaming with Damian Priest (making the move from the NXT roster) to face The Miz and John Morrison. He gave an interview last October with Allure and admitted he’s watched his in-ring debut more than 100 times since it happened.

“It was like I died and went to heaven,” Bunny said. “I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”

While Priest has built up a name for himself on the Raw roster since the Bunny program, he admitted in interviews that his main roster career hinged on how well Bunny’s WrestleMania match turned out.

“I can put in all the work I want, but obviously I also need the company to believe in me and have my back. A lot of people were honest with me and they told me ‘listen, you can’t blow this because if you do, you’re done’. All I said was you’re giving me the opportunity, I’m going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park,” Priest told Sporting News Australia in May. “I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch.”

So far, here’s everyone who is confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble match — The Street Profits, The Mysterios, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, American Alpha, The Dirty Dawgs, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs and Ricochet. There are still five entrants that have yet to be confirmed.