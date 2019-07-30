Becky Lynch Argues for an Evolution II Event Without Ronda Rousey

Former UFC and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey helped WWE’s women’s division reach new heights during her 16-month run with the company, headlining multiple pay-per-views including the first-ever all-women pay-per-view Evolution back in October 2018. But by this point in 2019 Rousey has been gone for months, with all signs pointing her being gone for a while as she tries to start a family with her husband Travis Browne.

However Becky Lynch has been publicly pushing hard for the growth of the women’s division to keep going. In a recent interview with TalkSPORT she argued that a second Evolution show should take place, and that Rousey isn’t needed for it to be a success.

“First and foremost, it was one of the best pay-per-views of the year,” Lynch said.

And that’s not me being biased, that’s a fact. It had Match of the Year on it, including yours truly. Absolutely, I don’t see any reason why not. I think we have a strong enough women’s division [without Rousey], as long as they tell the stories around us and let us go. And… that’s all I’ll say.”

Rousey and Lynch closed out the show as the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions, respectively. A backstage promo between the two at the event quickly made its way online, starting off a feud that wound up carrying the two (and Charlotte Flair) to the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Even though Rousey is gone, Lynch has repeatedly talked trash about her in interviews.

“No, I haven’t talked to Ronnie since [WrestleMania],” Lynch said during an interview on the FS1 series Fair Game. “I thought she might be on the [red carpet], because we were nominated for best fight at the MTV TV and Movie Awards, so I thought I’d might see her there. But I didn’t see her, she’s been hiding from me. That’s what Ronnie does, she hides when she loses. We’ll see when she comes back, I still want a one-on-one with her, I still want that one-on-one match with her.”

“The way to beat Ronda isn’t her body, she’s tough as all get-out,” Lynch added. “It’s to beat her mind. And that was went I went after, constantly went after her mind, constantly [playing] mind games.”

Since beating Rousey (via a somewhat controversial finish) at WrestleMania, Lynch has gone on to feud primarily with Lacey Evans over the Raw Women’s Championship. She dropped the SmackDown Women’s title to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank, but managed to keep the Raw title in three separate title matches against Evans. She’ll take on Natalya, Rousey’s training partner, at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.