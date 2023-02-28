Becky Lynch and Lita Celebrate Winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch and Lita won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on this week's Monday Night Raw, beating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The pair consistently had their momentum cut off throughout the match by an interfering Bayley, but a returning Trish Stratus was able to even the odds by knocking out "The Role Model" at ringside. The two then celebrated their victory in a backstage interview after the show.

"For me, this is really surreal because these two women changed the game for all of us to be able to do what we do, for me to be main event WrestleMania, it all started with these two being the first two to main-event on Raw," Lynch said. "Tonight, the fact that we had both of them here, in the main event of Raw, and so that we were able to walk out as the tag team champions, it means a lot to me. I think 15-year-old me wouldn't believe this, and I barely can right now.

"It's feeling really surreal to me. I don't know if you had one of the Lita armbands at 15-year-old you, but this was one of the original prototype that they made the Lita armbands from. So I wore it. It's a little worse for wear at this point, but it felt appropriate to bring the full-circle moment to this main event on Raw," Lita added. "We called our shot, and this never works. I never call my shot and it works. I call my shot, and they're like, 'Nope.'"

How Becky Lynch Wound Up on Young Rock

On top of returning from injury late last year, Lynch also made headlines by becoming a highlight of the latest season of Young Rock by portraying 80's pop icon Cyndi Lauper. Brian Gewirtz, an executive producer on the show, recently told ComicBook how that casting came about.

"It was a group effort, but I will say I did text Dwayne and was like, 'It would be pretty great if Becky could play Cyndi Lauper. I don't know if she has the voice machinations to pull off the accent.' And Dwayne thought it was a great idea, and we approached (Nahnatchka Khan) and Jeff with it. And (they) just made it very clear... 'Hey, that would be great. But obviously, she would need to audition, and she'd need to audition with every other performer who's going out for this role. And then like we do with every role, we'll review all the top auditions through our casting department, and if it works out great, but no promises.'"

"And we're like, 'Hey, fair enough. We don't want to just hand anybody anything, especially if it's not going to work out.' And Becky put in the work," he added. "And Becky really, really trained hard with a voice coach and dialect coach. And we saw her audition tape and we were all just floored. We were like, 'oh my God, how is this happening? This is amazing.' And then we were all in universal agreement. Yeah, she's the one. It was really fortuitous, and she knocked it out of the park."